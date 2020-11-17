Chompz closes indefinitely

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Chompz restaurant owner Steve Bunch announced Tuesday that Chompz would be closed indefinitely.

Bunch stated that his wife had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and due to his contact with her, he decided to close the restaurant for the safety of staff and customers.

Bunch said that he will quarantine and wait for his test results before he considers reopening.

Bunch added that it is possible the Broadway location will not reopen as he waits for the new 12th and Jefferson location to become ready.

"It weighs heavily on us that after forfeiting any income for ourselves for nine months in order to provide steady paychecks for our staff that we now cannot help provide for them. They are our extended family. We hope everyone will understand our decision as we do our best to make it through this difficult time for us, our community, nation and the world," Bunch stated. "Our hope comes from knowing God is in complete control and always will be. Until, stay safe and we look forward to serving everyone again soon."