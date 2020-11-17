Couple gets prison time for paying bribes in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California couple will serve prison time for paying $250,000 to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a volleyball recruit as part of the college admissions bribery scheme. Diane Blake was sentenced Tuesday to six weeks behind bars while Todd Blake was sentenced to four months under plea deals made with prosecutors. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wright described Todd Blake as the more active participant in the scam but said his wife was “fully complicit.” Diane Blake told a Boston federal court judge that she is “truly sorry” for her actions. Her husband said he is “ready to accept the consequences.”