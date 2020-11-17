COVID-19 impacts Festival of Lights staffing

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Ornaments, Christmas trees and arches all lit up in a man-made display to create the Festival of Lights.

President of the Festival of Lights, Eric Dooley said COVID-19 brought some challenges with this year's set up.

“If you look at the community display it’s always been the beneficiary of the generosity of the Illinois Department of Corrections. And their willingness to send out area work camps from Pittsfield and Clayton to be able to help set up with the setup and takedown process of the displays," Dooley said.

Dooley said without the inmates to help set up, they’ve had to hire about six people and rely on volunteers.

“We had some people come out that really helped. We had Chaddock out for a couple of days and that was really meaningful. They were super helpful so every time that someone comes out it allows us to reduce some of those expenses, and be able to reinvest the money back into the displays."

Volunteer Zach Case said he felt compelled to help to bring some holiday cheer to the community.

“I just feel like it’s going to help the community a lot. And bring in hopefully a good spirit to what we have going on."

Dooley said even though COVID-19 had a significant impact on producing the display, they hope the community will enjoy it.

“All the things you may not otherwise be able to do. I hope the community comes out and participates in the display, and I hope they love it.”

The display will be $15 dollars per car starting November 26th every night at 5:00 p.m. at Moorman Park. The display will not be open to the public on December 3, 2020.

To volunteer to help set up, or tear down visit the Festival of Lights Facebook page.