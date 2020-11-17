Ex-Cub Scout leader sentenced to life for child sex abuse

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A former Cub Scout leader has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing five children over the past decade. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old Matthew Baker was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to several counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, witness tampering and exposing himself to a child. Baker admitted to sexually abusing the five children, including two relatives, at his home in O’Fallon from 2010 to 2018. The witness tampering charges were brought earlier this year after police say he tried to arrange from jail to have someone attack two of the children to keep them from testifying against him.