France mulls ban on police images, alarming rights defenders

PARIS (AP) — The French parliament’s lower house is opening debate on a security bill that would ban the online publication of images of police officers with intent to cause them harm. Supporters of the proposed measure say it would better protect officers facing rape threats and other threatened violence. Critics argue the proposed law would hurt press freedom. The most controversial measure being debated Tuesday would make it a new criminal offense to disseminate, “by whatever means,” images with the intent of causing physical or psychological harm to police officers. Offenders would face up to one year in prison and a 45,000-euro fine.