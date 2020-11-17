Georgia official: No sign of election machine tampering

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official says a random audit of a sample of the state’s new voting machines found no evidence of hacking or tampering. According to a news release, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last week asked Alabama-based testing laboratory Pro V&V to do the audit. The new election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million includes touchscreen voting machines that print paper ballots which are read and tabulated by scanners. The audit was done on a random sample of voting machines from six counties. The equipment tested included the touchscreen voting machines, precinct scanners and absentee ballot scanners.