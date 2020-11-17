Hannibal Middle School moves to remote learning after all

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson announced Tuesday that the Middle School would switch to remote learning on Thursday and continue it through Thanksgiving break.

This is after the school previously announced it was moving to remote leaning then announced on Monday that it had decided to stay with in-person learning after the governor loosened COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

Johnson stated on Tuesday that due to shortages in substitute teachers the middle school will be closed beginning on Thursday through Thanksgiving break.

While the school is closed, Johnson stated, alternative methods of instruction will be utilized.

Students will need to bring home their assigned Chromebook in order to allow them to move to remote learning beginning, Thursday.

Johnston added added this on-line learning is not like the learning enrichment provided during the spring closure. Attendance will be monitored, and grades will be given for all work during this closure. Students will receive instruction from their regular classroom teachers virtually.

Johnson explained this closure will allow time for the existing quarantines to expire, a deep cleaning of the building, and prepare to resume in person on November 30.

Johnson stated classes will be held in-person until Thursday.