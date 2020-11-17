Head of govt agency under pressure to let transition proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of an obscure federal agency that is holding up Joe Biden’s presidential transition knew well before Election Day that she might have a messy situation on her hands. Prior to Nov. 3, administrator Emily Murphy held a Zoom call with the man who was in her shoes 20 years earlier during the contested 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Seventy-seven-year-old Dave Barram says he gave Murphy some simple advice, telling her, “If you do the right thing, then all you have to do is live with the consequences of it.”