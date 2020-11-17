Horizons needs your help with Thanksgiving meals

QUINCY (WGEM) -- With just over a week until Thanksgiving a local food pantry is asking for your help.

Officials say there is a great need and the pandemic is affecting how they'll carry out their plans to feed the community.

Horizons Social Services, Executive Director Sarah Stephens says they'll have their traditional carry out meals on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

But they still need items like mashed potatoes, green beans, and canned meats to fill food boxes for families to take home to prepare for dinner.

"We have special request for some families who are quarantined this year and unable to get out and they would like some food boxes delivered to them and so that's where we're really needing the help of our community," Stephens explained.

Stephens says they would like to have all food box donations by this weekend so they can have time to deliver them.

She says you can drop off food donations at the 224 South 8th street location in Quincy, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also donate online. She says they also launched a holiday gift catalog to raise money to keep their operations going.