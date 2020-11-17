Hospital care coming to your home with QMG program

QUINCY (WGEM) -- With critical care hospital beds running low in Adams County, Quincy Medical Group is preparing a new way to give you treatment in your own home.



Doctors say the goal is to provide safer, more convenient care and alleviate strain on the local healthcare system.

"We're going to be able to determine which of those patients that are either presenting from the emergency department or a physician office that would best be served in home rather than have to be in a hospital," Quincy Medical Group Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rick Noble explained.

Noble says they select patients that meet a certain criteria.

For example, patients that don't require intensive care like ventilators could be selected.

"What about COVID patients? No. COVID patients need to be admitted to the hospital. We know that they deteriorate. We know that they require extensive monitoring," Noble said. "Those are the people that would still need to be admitted to the hospital."

Noble says they will bring IV anti-biotics and other support services into your home.

He says the goal is to reduce healthcare costs for patients and support bed capacity for the local hospital.

"Where they will be seen by and cared for by a healthcare team rather than have to take up a bed space in a traditional hospital setting where bed space is becoming premium at the present time," Noble added.

Noble says they've been planning this shift for two years, but are pushing it further along because of the pandemic and they aim to launch it in 2021.

He says it safer to be cared for at home when possible.

