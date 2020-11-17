Hungary’s doctors warn of soaring coronavirus deaths ahead

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Doctors in Hungary are warning that a lack of medical staff qualified to treat intensive coronavirus patients could soon lead to soaring deaths and a breakdown in the country’s fragile health care system. The warning comes despite the government’s recent purchase of costly medical equipment from China. Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the strictest pandemic restrictions to date to combat rapidly rising coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. But a leading doctor says the restrictions came too late. He said Hungary’s mortality rate from COVID-19 is now already higher than in the spring and he expects it to rise even further.