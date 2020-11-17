India, U.S, Japan, Australia resume naval exercise

NEW DELHI (AP) — The navies of India, the United States, Australia and Japan are holding exercises in the Northern Arabian Sea in the second phase of a naval drill seen as part of a regional initiative to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. India’s Defense Ministry says the Malabar naval exercise “highlights enhanced convergence of views amongst the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues.” This is the second time that the four countries — an informal grouping known as the Quad — are participating in a combined military exercise of this size. The first phase of the Malabar drill took place Nov. 3-6 in the Bay of Bengal.