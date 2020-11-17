Kroc Center launches #KROCCARES promotion

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Kroc Center in Quincy is trying to ease some stress for frontline workers.

To do so they are launching a #KROCCARES promotion.

This promotion consists of nominating frontline workers for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

The prize is a year-long silver membership, that gives you access to all facility venues and select drop-in fitness classes.

Membership Services Manager, Angie Duerr said this is their way of saying thank you. To frontline workers who put in long hours to help their community members.

“It’s an outlet for a lot of people it’s a way to kind of come and unwind and just kind of hopefully de-stress, and you know what better time to do this when a time when they are really over-stressed and overtaxed," Duerr said.

The timeline to nominate is November 14, 2020, through December 14, 2020.

Nominations will be placed into a drawing and the winner will be drawn at random and announced on December 16.