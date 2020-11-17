Lee Co. Board of Health calls COVID “public health crisis”
FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Lee County Board of Health released a position statement Tuesday outlining the steps the county needs to take to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.
Health department officials said wearing masks, restricting gathering sizes, avoiding crowds and good hand hygiene are steps everyone should be familiar with.
"It's not much different than what we've been pushing out all along but right now were in a serious public health crisis," health department administrator Michelle Ross said.
She said while simple, the measures will help lower the county's soaring positivity rate.
"We're at almost 22 percent today and it's not going away anytime soon," Ross said.
Local hospital officials said it's an issue that needs to be addressed.
"A lot of people seem to think it's just a seasonal cold," Fort Madison Community Hospital patient safety director Amanda Burgus said. "We see a lot of patients who have a scratchy throat and a headache that are testing positive and spreading the disease before they know they have it."
Burgus said while the hospital is struggling, they're managing to hold stable.
"We are at capacity for staffing and have been for quite some time, working on planning and contingency crisis planning, not just as a hospital but as a health system and a region," she said.
But Burgus said the burden that's being put on the system is affecting non-COVID patients.
"Trauma patients, stroke patients, chest pains, we're having difficulty transferring patients out.
She said it's time for the community to turn it around.
"It's very critical that the communities takes responsibility for themselves," Burgus said.
"If it means not gathering in large groups of people, if it means wearing face coverings, if it means social distancing, we need to do that because the time is now," Ross said.
Ross said if community members do everything they need to do, the virus could be under control within two to three weeks.
Read the Board of Health's full position statement:
WHEREAS, the mission of Lee County Board of Health is “to protect and promote the health of all residents of Lee County”; and
WHEREAS, the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, also referred to as COVID-19, is a virus that is highly contagious and primarily spreads from person to person and can result in serious illness, long-term negative health impacts or death; and
WHEREAS, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Lee County and the state is steadily increasing at a rapid rate, posing an immediate threat to the public health of Lee County residents and visitors, and potentially overwhelming the ability of the healthcare system to provide adequate care to those affected; and
WHEREAS, there is currently no treatment that is curative for this virus, and there is evidence on how transmission occurs, and there is evidence on the effectiveness of public health measures to reduce the spread of this virus
NOW THEREFORE, the Lee County Board of Health is therefore directing all citizens of Lee County to adopt the following public health measures:
Social Distancing
1. Limit the Number of interactions you have with people from outside your household on a daily basis.
2. Avoid all large gatherings of people. Many recommendations specify a large gathering is more than 10 people. The more people that are in one place at one time, the more risk there is for everyone involved.
3. Stay home if you are sick with any illness. Contact Lee County Health Department (phone 800-458-6672 or 319-372-5225 or your healthcare provider for advice on how long to isolate 4. Consider being tested for COVID-19 if you are sick or have been exposed to a known case.
5. Follow the advice you are given in regards to testing, isolation, and quarantining.
Hygiene
1. Wash your Hands frequently with warm soap and water
2. Use Hand sanitizer when necessary;
3. Clean/disinfect surfaces appropriately
Face Coverings / Mask Use
1. Wear an appropriate face covering every time you leave your home and when you might be within 6 feet of someone from outside your household. The purpose of your face covering is to protect others and the purpose of their face covering is to protect you. If you find yourself in a place where other people are not wearing face coverings appropriately, you are at great risk. You should consider leaving or avoiding that place altogether.
2. Exceptions to face covering / mask wearing are children less than (2 years of age) or individuals with a legitimate medical condition that would preclude them from wearing a face covering.
However, it is anticipated that the majority of people in our community can wear a face covering and 100% usage in public is expected to get the maximum benefit from this measure.
These are fundamental principles of public health for decreasing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. During this pandemic Lee County Board of Health asks each citizen of Lee County to immediately comply with these recommended directives to slow the transmission of this virus.
Adopted by Lee County Board of Health on November 17, 2020