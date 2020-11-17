Lee Co. Board of Health calls COVID “public health crisis”

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Lee County Board of Health released a position statement Tuesday outlining the steps the county needs to take to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.

Health department officials said wearing masks, restricting gathering sizes, avoiding crowds and good hand hygiene are steps everyone should be familiar with.

"It's not much different than what we've been pushing out all along but right now were in a serious public health crisis," health department administrator Michelle Ross said.

She said while simple, the measures will help lower the county's soaring positivity rate.

"We're at almost 22 percent today and it's not going away anytime soon," Ross said.

Local hospital officials said it's an issue that needs to be addressed.



"A lot of people seem to think it's just a seasonal cold," Fort Madison Community Hospital patient safety director Amanda Burgus said. "We see a lot of patients who have a scratchy throat and a headache that are testing positive and spreading the disease before they know they have it."

Burgus said while the hospital is struggling, they're managing to hold stable.

"We are at capacity for staffing and have been for quite some time, working on planning and contingency crisis planning, not just as a hospital but as a health system and a region," she said.

But Burgus said the burden that's being put on the system is affecting non-COVID patients.

"Trauma patients, stroke patients, chest pains, we're having difficulty transferring patients out.

She said it's time for the community to turn it around.

"It's very critical that the communities takes responsibility for themselves," Burgus said.

"If it means not gathering in large groups of people, if it means wearing face coverings, if it means social distancing, we need to do that because the time is now," Ross said.

Ross said if community members do everything they need to do, the virus could be under control within two to three weeks.

Read the Board of Health's full position statement: