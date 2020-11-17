Local college students have to weigh options as winter break approaches

CANTON, MO (WGEM) - With COVID-19 case numbers still on the rise locally, the holidays will look a little different this year, including for college students.

Some schools like Quincy University and WIU are ending its semesters early, with students going home for good next week.

Officials from Culver-Stockton said they wanted students to have options.

“We’re giving students the option for Thanksgiving. This allows some students who don’t have the best internet access at home or may not have the best environment at home, we’re providing a very safe environment so they can learn, they can study and they can be here. And it’s really their choice.”

Chris Gill, Culver-Stockton College dean of students

Based on a survey the school sent out, Gill estimates about half of Culver-Stockton’s on-campus students will stay home to finish their school year virtually and half will come back to campus.

While Culver-Stockton is not requiring students to take a COVID-19 test when they return to campus from Thanksgiving break, they are encouraging it and helping students find testing options.

“We are offering it, so if any students want to just because they want to make sure that they’re okay they can contact student life and we will provide it. And also the area has been really great. I know Adams County is going to be providing some rapid testing coming up. I know Hannibal has been doing great for some of our students for testing.”

Gill says the administration has also warned students to follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines while they’re home, including wearing masks, social distancing and only coming in close contact with immediate family.

