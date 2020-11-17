Missouri teachers union latest to urge coronavirus action

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The union representing St. Louis teachers is calling for a statewide mask mandate, a proposal that also has the backing of Missouri’s two largest teacher organizations. The interim president of the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis Local 420, Ray Cummings, says it’s time for Republican Gov. Mike Parson “to follow science and the advice of health care professionals” and issue a mask mandate. Outside St. Louis, Missouri teachers are largely represented by either the Missouri National Education Association or the Missouri State Teachers Association. Both said Tuesday that they would support a statewide mask mandate.