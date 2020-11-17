New Orleans: Coronavirus nixes Mardi Gras-season parades

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans spokesman says there won’t be any parades on Mardi Gras or in the weeks leading up to it because they can’t fit within crowd restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Spokesman Beau Tidwell said Tuesday there’s just no way to hold traditional parades without violating a 250-person limit on outdoor crowds. He says the no-parade decision was first posted Monday in a list of frequently asked questions about Mardi Gras. Tidwell says Mardi Gras Indians and other walking groups also draw unacceptably large crowds. The development came on a day when diagnosed virus cases rose nearly 2,600 statewide, topping 207,000 overall.