Noticeably Cooler

Another chilly start to the day this Tuesday morning as temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A weak cold front moved through the Tri-States bringing in cooler air transported by northerly winds. These northerly winds will continue into this afternoon and then will shift to the southeast. A high pressure system will sit near by, giving us more sunshine. However, a narrow band of clouds will move into the area in the afternoon/early evening. Even with the sunshine, temperatures will be much cooler than Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night, the near by high pressure will strengthen and slide southeastward. This will shift our winds again, this time to the southeast. That will lead to steady or slowly rising temperatures. So nighttime lows won't be as cold, as we'll be in the low to mid 30s.

Heading into Wednesday, the dry, sunny forecast will continue. However, winds will start to pick up in intensity. Winds will be out of the south/southeast gusting up to about 30 mph. With the continued sunshine and breezy winds, daytime highs will warm into the upper 50s. We'll be even warmer on Thursday, feeling more like spring.