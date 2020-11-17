Official: Europe must do more for its defense, depends on US

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says Europe must do more for its own protection, even as it ensure that the United States remains vested in the continent’s security interests. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told students at a German military university that Europe must accept the paradox that it remains dependent on the U.S. for its security even as it aims to do more to stand on its own legs. Doubts over the future of Europe’s post-World War II reliance on the United States were stoked in recent years by President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism of the low military expenditure by some of the continent’s NATO members, chiefly Germany.