Pelosi moves toward leading divided House Dems 2 more years

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats seem certain to nominate Nancy Pelosi for two more years as speaker. And she’s on track to be formally elected by the full House in January. But she’ll lead a smaller majority that’s divided along ideological lines as it tries shepherding President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda toward enactment. The California Democrat is facing no announced rivals when Democrats vote on Wednesday. It will be the first time Democrats hold their leadership elections virtually, because of the pandemic. No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer and No. 3 party leader Jim Clyburn are also on track to retain their positions.