Pike County, Illinois, health officials say its time to pull together or face more mitigations

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Pike County, Illinois, health officials reported Tuesday that the county is seeing the consequence of many ignoring state mitigation strategies for Region 3.

Health officials stated, "unless we, as Pike County residents, patrons, employees, and business owners pull together to reduce the spread of this virus, we could be subject to further mitigations and possible shutdown. It is up to each and every one of us to make a difference."

On Tuesday Pike County reported that over 790 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 57 probable active cases of this virus.

Health officials added that a total 56 people have been hospitalized and there have been 20 deaths.

According to health officials nursing homes have been the hardest hit, seeing 98 of their residents and 47 staff members test positive for COVID-19. 14 of those nursing home residents have died.

The Pike County Health Department encourages residents do the following:

Please stay home if you are sick or feel like you are becoming sick. Many times, this virus can present itself with cold, allergy, or sinus infection symptoms.

Please wear a mask while in public (indoors or outdoors) when you are unable to maintain social distance.

Wash your hands throughout the day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Get tested: There are a number of places to be tested. Check with your primary care provider for testing options. Then – STAY HOME until you receive your test results. You could spread this virus to others before you ever have symptoms.

As of Friday Pike County's 7-day positivity rate 18.4%, which is only 0.2% down from last week, according to the health department.