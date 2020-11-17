Police say 2 shot in northeast Kansas City; woman dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman is dead after she and a man were shot in a northeastern Kansas City neighborhood. Police say officers were called to Independence and Indiana avenues around 11:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found both victims down on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover. Police say in a news release that they have no information on who the shooter might be. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses, and crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene.