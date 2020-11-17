Pritzker teams with other governors for COVID-19 warning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials reported 97 additional deaths Tuesday related to coronavirus disease as the highly contagious scourge continues and Gov. J.B. Pritzker prepares to join other Midwestern governors in a video conference to urge holiday revelers to take extreme precautions against transmission. Pritzker was scheduled to join other Midwestern governors Tuesday afternoon in a video conference to urge the public to be extra cautious if planning to gather with family or friends for holiday celebrations. The Democrat also joined with other state executives in producing a social media video, “Mask Up,” to spread their message.