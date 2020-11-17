Second day of rapid testing brings more efficiency, bigger picture starts to take form

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Adams County Health Department officials said 979 people got tested for COVID-19 on the second day of rapid testing in Quincy Tuesday.

While they said it was a smaller turnout, they think they will hit their goal of testing 20-30,000 people, especially after expanding hours.

Those running the testing said what they're doing in the old Shopko parking lot is just one piece of the puzzle for mass testing, the next step is to expand out into the community and make what they're doing more efficient.

"I decided to come get the rapid testing because I knew I'd came in contact with someone who had already tested positive so I decided it'd be best to get tested now, before I spread it to anybody else," said Laina Simmons, one of the many people getting tested for COVID-19.

She said family was her mind while in line, family she once had plans to visit for thanksgiving, she said that probably won't happen now regardless of her results.

"I mean I have like little cousins and stuff so I don't want to spread it to anybody right now," said Simmons.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said the next step is taking it out of the Shopko parking lot in Quincy.

"We have about 10 businesses that have interest that counts for about 1000 souls," said Welch. "Then we're looking to start going out to some of the rural communities and Adams in Brown county at the end of this week."

He said they'll be testing employees at businesses of all sizes starting Thursday.

Meanwhile Welch said they've already gotten more efficient.

Using disinfected clipboards to collect info ahead of the test, and providing people with their results in more ways

"Not only verbally explained to them but also mailed to them by email same day and so that's worked out really nicely," said Welch.

The line was also faster Tuesday as people like Simmons, and her roommate Hope Conners got tested in way less time than the first day.

"I don't want to infect others if I do have it, so I kind of wanted to just make sure if it is positive that I'm aware and I can just quarantine myself," said Connors.

Anyone can and is encouraged to come and get tested regardless of contact status, symptoms, or even where you live, meaning people from Missouri and Iowa can get tested.

Welch says one of their goals is to help people make better decisions about the Thanksgiving holiday as well.

"Some people are going to come in here," said Welch.

"They're going to test, if they do test positive at least that gives them an informed decision at that point and then they can say okay I don't want to spread it to my family I am positive, I need to stay away from there."

Health officials said the testing site in the old ShopKo parking lot at 33rd and Broadway would be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

