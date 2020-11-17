Sheriff: Man fatally shot himself after pursuit by deputies

CARTERVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Jasper County authorities say a man who led officers on a chase over the weekend fatally shot himself when he was about to be captured. The sheriff says the man, 27-year-old Jay Hicks of Webb City, stole a vehicle Saturday in Carterville, carjacked a second vehicle and wrecked it before shooting at law enforcement officers and shooting himself. At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle was driven the wrong way in a roundabout and caused several collisions. No law enforcement officers were injured.