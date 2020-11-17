Sheriff: No foul play suspected in Lee County inmate death

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of an inmate on Tuesday at the Lee County Jail.



Sheriff Stacy Weber said Carl Linn Washburn, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell.



Weber said correctional officers began CPR, and administered an AED to try to revive Washburn as Lee County deputies and EMS, and Fort Madison Fire and Rescue all arrived to help. Washburn was transported to the Fort Madison Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The sheriff said he contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations to look into the death out of an abundance of caution.

At this time, he said investigators do not suspect foul play, and they are waiting on results from an autopsy that will be performed on Friday.



Weber said Keokuk Police brought Washburn to the Lee County jail earlier the same morning on charges of operating while intoxicated.



The sheriff said he could not release any more details at this time.