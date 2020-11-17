Some resist California’s new coronavirus restrictions

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — California has imposed new coronavirus restrictions on businesses in most of the state’s counties after a surge of new cases. The new rules require retailers to limit customers to 25% capacity during the busy holiday shopping season. And it requires restaurants to halt indoor dining . But in Northern California’s Yuba City on Tuesday, there was little evidence things had changed. Many restaurants were open with customers eating inside. Many said they follow the rules by wearing masks and keeping their distance from others. But they were not willing to stop visiting struggling local businesses.