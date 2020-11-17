St. Louis police say man shot to death in Hamilton Heights

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a man has been shot to death in the city’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday along Montclair Avenue. Police have not yet released the victim’s name. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fatal shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide since Sunday. Police have not offered details on what may have led to the shooting or whether investigators have any suspects in the case.