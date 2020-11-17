Supervisors call for recount in Second Congressional race

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Lee County Board of Supervisors called for a recount of the Second Congressional District ballots at their meeting Tuesday morning.

Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise said this comes after Rita Hart's campaign requested a recount of the District's 24 counties.

Hart lost to Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks by just over 40 votes.

Fraise said while the ballots will be counted again, it likely won't change the results.

"This board can't determine that a vote didn't count, so it's just ministerial to recount the ballots, that's the only thing they will be doing," she said.

Fraise said both campaigns have already chosen their respective recount representatives.

"We met on Monday with those two candidates or those two people for the recount board and now they have to come to a conclusion on a third person," she said.

She said the third person needs to be selected before 8:00 am on Thursday or a judge will select that person for them.

She said once that third person is selected the recount will begin, a process that should only take a few days.