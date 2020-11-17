TC Energy says Keystone XL pipeline fits Biden agenda

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — An executive with TC Energy Corp says the creation of union jobs and support by Indigenous investors will help convince U.S. President-elect Joe Biden that the Keystone XL pipeline fits into his agenda. The Calgary, Alberta-based company says it is forging ahead with construction of the pipeline designed to transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to Nebraska despite Biden’s vow during his election campaign to rip up the presidential permit that allows it to move oil across the border. The pipeline, was rejected twice under the Obama administration because of concerns that it could worsen climate change, then Trump revived it.