Tiny house village planned near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis is the latest city with plans for a village of tiny homes to help provide shelter for the homeless. Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday announced plans for 50 tiny homes on property near downtown that was previously the site of an RV park. Krewson said she will seek $600,000 to help build the homes and lease the land. The funding will come from the approximate $64 million in federal CARES Act money the city received for COVID-19 relief. A separate project announced last month calls for another tiny house village in north St. Louis.