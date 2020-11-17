University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.” The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan University announced the resignation Monday in a statement on its website. The school in Virginia Beach said Paul Ewell resigned as Dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus. He’s also leaving his job as professor of management, business and economics. Ewell’s post told Biden supporters to “unfriend” him and accused them of corrupting not only the election but “our youth … our country.” His statements appeared to draw praise from President Donald Trump.