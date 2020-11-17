USPS launches Operation Santa nationwide for the first time

WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) Operation Santa program is celebrating its 108th year by opening up for nationwide participation.

The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents and to create special holiday memories.

Postal officials report that since the program began, millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others.

USPS states the program is for every person of every belief, or non-belief. The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible. However, they said that can only be done if good-hearted adopters step forward.

Writing a letter

To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop. Letters will be accepted November 16 through December 15.

USPS advises that Santa’s mailing address be placed in the middle of the envelope. Letters can be addressed simply to SANTA CLAUS, but postal officials prefer his official Postal Service address:

SANTA CLAUS

123 ELF ROAD

NORTH POLE 88888

USPS instructs you to write your full name and address in the upper left corner. Then, apply a first-class stamp in the upper right hand corner.

Postal officials state letters requesting clothes and shoes should include sizes and colors. Letters requesting toys, games and books should be specific.

These letters will populate the USPSOperationSanta.com website, which opens for letter adoption on Friday, Dec. 4.

Adopting a letter

This year USPS is encouraging individuals and organizations to go online and adopt a letter to help a child or family have a happy holiday when they otherwise might not.

Due to COVID-19, officials state there will be no in-person letter adoptions this year.

Postal officials state letters received before Dec. 15 will be uploaded and made available for adoption, though the sooner your letter is received, the more likely it is to be answered.

More details for writing letters to the USPS Operation Santa program can be found at USPSOperationSanta.com.