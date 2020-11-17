Vella defeats Cabello in 68th District race after last votes are counted

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Democratic challenger Dave Vella has won the race for the 68th District over incumbent Republican John Cabello by just 239 votes.

Winnebago County added 2,211 votes Tuesday, while Rockford added 197 to its count on the final day votes could be counted.

The total vote count is 26,770 (50.22%) to 26,531 (49.78%) in favor of Vella.

The election night spread showed Cabello with an 812 vote lead, but new votes from Rockford, and now Winnebago Co., since election night have favored Vella.

We have been told by both the Winnebago County Clerk and the Rockford Board of Elections that the final count is now official.

13 News spoke with Cabello Tuesday afternoon and he told us that he will ask for a recount. We are also reaching out to Vella for comment on his apparent victory.

The final vote tally was required before 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the race must officially be certified.

You can view the vote totals from both municipalities here.