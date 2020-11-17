WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Nov.16) Quincy Notre Dame And Quincy High Basketball Coaches Offer Their Thoughts On The Current Situation In The “Land Of Lincoln” And Culver-Stockton Suspends Lady Wildcats Basketball Season

November 16 would have marked the first "official" day of high school basketball practice throughout the "Land Of Lincoln" but due to COVID-19, everything is now on hold until the IHSA and other state agencies can hammer out an agreement on when it's safe for play to get underway during our current global pandemic.

WGEM's Garrett Tiehes was on the prep hoops trail earlier today in "The Gem City", and met with two respected head coaches to discuss how the current situation is affecting their respective programs, as well as, their student-athletes.

In Canton, Missouri, the Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team is now facing another challenge, away from the college hardwood. C-SC officials have confirmed a positive test of COVID-19 affecting the women’s basketball program.

In consultation with local health authorities and in line with C-SC’s return to play protocols, the decision has been made to place the program on hiatus for the next 14 days to allow for treatment of those who have contracted the virus and quarantines for those who have exposure risk due to close contact.



All games involving the women’s basketball program have been postponed, including games Nov. 18 against Clarke (Iowa); Nov. 21 against William Penn (Iowa); Nov. 28 against Peru State (Neb.) and Nov. 30 against Mount Mercy (Iowa). The Wildcats also had four games in December postponed.



This hiatus, combined with last week’s news that the school is shutting down all athletic activities Dec. 1, means the women’s basketball program is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 9, at home versus Grand View (Iowa).

That begins a stretch where the Wildcats are scheduled to play 19 games in 43 days. The women's team is expected to return for practice Jan. 2. The Wildcats are currently 0-2 this season.