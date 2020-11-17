WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 16) High School Gyms Remain Silent Throughout The Gem City And Macomb High Bombers Now Set To Now Join A New Conference

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 16) High School Gyms Remain Silent Throughout The Gem City And Macomb High Bombers Now Set To Now Join A New ConferenceNew
College Soccer (Monday)
NAIA
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Canton, Missouri
Poulton Stadium
Evangel University 1
Culver-Stockton 4
Evangel is 1-12 overall and 0-11 in the Heart
C-SC is 2-10 overall and 2-9 in the Heart
Notes: Lewis Fairley (CSC): 1 goal; 3 assists
National Football League
Monday Night Football
Minnesota Vikings 19
Chicago Bears 13
Bears Now (5-5) On The Season
Next Game: Packers Will Host The Bears On Nov. 29