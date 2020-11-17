Windy Weather

After a relatively cool day Tuesday, warmer air is in the forecast into the weekend. We should stay rain free Wednesday and Thursday but rain free also means dry conditions. With the dry weather there will be a heightened fire danger Wednesday afternoon and Thursday for the Tri-States because of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and stiff and sustained southerly winds between 10-15 mph with stronger gusts to 35 possibly 45 miles per hour. Please be careful and consider moving any planned burns to a different day.