10 children in need of homes in Adams county

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local child welfare specialist say they need more families to provide permanent homes for kids.

Chaddock in Quincy say they have 10 children, from 9 to 15 years old, without a place to call home or people to call family.

Cathy Gill is the mother of four boys.

Christopher, Cameron, and their twins Jayden and Jace.

Cathy and her husband adopted them.

Their first son was through a private adoption. The others, through foster care.

"Even though adoption isn't necessarily the end for all foster care experiences, we thought we'd go that route and at least be able to provide for the needs of a child for any duration of time while they were with our family," Gill explained.

Chaddock Child Welfare Specialist Lisa Brandon says the lack of compatible foster care parents is their first difficulty.

"Even a kid who's nine years old you would think oh that's a nine years old little guy, he may have some behavioral issues which then makes it hard to find a match," Brandon explained.

Brandon says their next biggest issue is finding a forever home.

She says some kids can go from home to home before they find one that sticks, and others age out of the system without ever finding a family.

"That's why its really important that we do provide permanency through adoption because the longer a child is in care, the potential of adoption reduces," Brandon explained.

Gill says adopting her sons was life-changing.

"Whatever help we can give to a child even in a temporary capacity…I think is beneficial for everyone," Gill added.

Brandon says adoption through foster care has no expense to prospective parents in Illinois.

Brandon says if you haven't thought about adopting, you can also get involved by donating to your local adoption centers.

LOCAL ADOPTION CENTERS