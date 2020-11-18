3 ex-detectives sue Kansas City police for discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Black female former detectives have accused the Kansas City Police Department of discriminating against them because of their race and gender during an internal probe of a unit that investigated sex crimes against children. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, the women allege they became scapegoats during an internal affairs investigation of the Crimes Against Children Unit, which was accused of not properly investigating rape and child molestation cases. Gleanice Brown, Latondra Moore and Tamara Solomon argue the findings and disciplinary recommendations from the investigation were racially and sexually motivated. The police department says it doesn’t discuss pending litigation.