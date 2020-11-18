Adams County rapid mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced seven free, rapid COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday.
The testing, is a part of the Adams County Rapid Detection and Isolation Plan and will be available a the following locations:
- Thursday, November 19 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Quincy Housing Authority (6th and Cherry St.) walk-up only
- Friday, November 20 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Horizons (224 S. 8th St) Quincy walk-up only
- Monday, November 23 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Camp Point Ambulance Station (301 W. Wood St) drive- thru
- Tuesday, November 24 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Unity High School Mendon (425 W. Collins St) drive-thru
- Wednesday, November 25 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mt. Sterling Emergency Services Building (835 Route 24 West) drive-thru
- Monday, November 30 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Liberty Ambulance Station (608 S. Main St) drive-thru
- Tuesday, December 1 10 a.m. -.4 p.m. Old Versailles Grade School (211 N. Chestnut) drive-thru
Health officials report the test is free and available for anyone. Individuals will be contacted with results the same day they are tested.
Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line. Registration forms will also be available to be filled out at the testing location.
Those wishing to be tested can download the in-take form here.
