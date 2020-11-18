Adams County rapid mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced seven free, rapid COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday.

The testing, is a part of the Adams County Rapid Detection and Isolation Plan and will be available a the following locations:

Thursday, November 19 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Quincy Housing Authority (6th and Cherry St.) walk-up only

(6th and Cherry St.) walk-up only Friday, November 20 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Horizons (224 S. 8th St) Quincy walk-up only

(224 S. 8th St) Quincy walk-up only Monday, November 23 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Camp Point Ambulance Station (301 W. Wood St) drive- thru

(301 W. Wood St) drive- thru Tuesday, November 24 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Unity High School Mendon (425 W. Collins St) drive-thru

(425 W. Collins St) drive-thru Wednesday, November 25 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mt. Sterling Emergency Services Building (835 Route 24 West) drive-thru

(835 Route 24 West) drive-thru Monday, November 30 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Liberty Ambulance Station (608 S. Main St) drive-thru

(608 S. Main St) drive-thru Tuesday, December 1 10 a.m. -.4 p.m. Old Versailles Grade School (211 N. Chestnut) drive-thru

Health officials report the test is free and available for anyone. Individuals will be contacted with results the same day they are tested.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line. Registration forms will also be available to be filled out at the testing location.

Those wishing to be tested can download the in-take form here.

