Ameren Illinois to continue moratorium on disconnections through March

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WEEK) -- Ameren Illinois announced Wednesday it will be suspending disconnections for the winter months through March 31, 2021.

The moratorium on shutoffs is due to the forecasted colder weather coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the energy supplier.

Ameren says it is encouraging its customers who are experiencing financial challenges due to the pandemic to take steps to save energy and pay whatever they can afford in order to avoid falling too far behind on their energy bills.

"Even though we will not disconnect service for non-payment, it is still important for our customers to take action to ensure that they do not accumulate debt that will be too difficult to repay," said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have offered temporary relief measures, repayment plans up to two years, and more than $9 million in bill payment assistance. We continue to stress the need for customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills to call us and explore available funding resources and payment arrangements to get back on track."