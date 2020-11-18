Appeals court vacates 16-year sentence of man in bomb plot

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year prison sentence handed a man convicted of plotting to blow up a Chicago bar has been thrown out by a federal appeals court. The ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sends the case of Adel Daoud back to the district court for resentencing. The appeals court in its Tuesday ruling said the sentencing judge paid “lip service” to the seriousness of the crime and overemphasized Daoud’s immaturity at the time he was caught in an FBI sting. Daoud was arrested in an FBI sting in September 2012 after attempting to set off a car bomb. Undercover agents had supplied a fake bomb to Daoud, who was 18 at the time.