As virus hits Italy’s south, some flee troubled health care

GIUGLIANO IN CAMPANIA, Italy (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has heightened the urgency of the plight of those seeking medical care in public hospitals in Italy’s economically underdeveloped south. But recent glimpsed moments of drama, like an elderly man who died in a Naples ER bathroom or lines of cars of Neapolitans desperately seeking oxygen for suffering relatives, are nothing new to people here who depend on such care. Many in the Naples area resign themselves to what has been decried as hellish, “Dantesque” waits to receive treatment for COVID-19. Others bundle up their loved ones and head north, where Italian health care enjoys a better reputation.