Global stocks mixed after Wall Street falls on virus worries

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street declined as worries about the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic tempered hopes for development of a possible vaccine. London, Frankfurt and Tokyo declined, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Investors also were more cautious after U.S. data showed retail shoppers spent less last month than expected. The numbers highlight the economic threat as coronavirus infection numbers in the United States and some other countries rise. Stocks that rose this month on hopes for a vaccine receded.