Skip to Content

Bahrain FM to visit Israel in latest sign of warming ties

1:29 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Bahrain’s foreign minister is expected to visit Israel in the latest sign of warming ties following a series of U.S.-brokered normalization accords between Israel and Arab nations. Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani will fly into Tel Aviv on Wednesday and hold meetings in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials. He will also take part in a trilateral meeting with Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is also expected to arrive Wednesday. Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel earlier this year.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content