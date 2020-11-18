Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18, 2020

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18, 2020Updated
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Bailey Keller
Susie Wray
D.J. Marshall
Adam Troutman
Cindy Macomber
Jonathan Vanquez
Sophia Leapley
Leanne Trotter
Quinton Hankins
Caedon Brownell
Cristy McCartney
Pauline Orr
Brian Lewton
Betty Walker
Cathy Badgley
Marilyn Tracy
Jana Casper
Connie Heilwagen
ANNIVERSARIES
Mike & Lori Conover
Gary & Tess Bratton
David & Christine Greving