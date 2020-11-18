Changes to Quincy’s garbage sticker program

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The City of Quincy will be changing the color of its garbage sticker from blue to red.

Residents will also need fewer stickers than previously.

City officials state residents will only need to place one red sticker on bags under 17 gallons and two red stickers on bags over 17 gallons.

Currently residents must place two blue stickers on bags under 17 gallons and four blue stickers on bags over 17 gallons.

Officials state although they will require less stickers, the overall cost for their trash service will not change as the red stickers will cost 75 cents more than the blue stickers.

Residents can continue to use the blue stickers until they are out.