KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It takes a lot to get under Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s skin. The sight of the Las Vegas Raiders doing a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in their caravan of buses after ending the Chiefs’ 13-game win streak last month? Well, that was enough to do it. As the Chiefs get ready to visit Las Vegas on Sunday, you can bet Reid and the rest of the Chiefs will be aiming for a little bit of revenge.