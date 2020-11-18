Chiefs signing 2019 1st-round pick Baker to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week. The Chiefs are signing Baker to the practice squad, though that may be a short-lived stop before he is elevated to the 53-man roster. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.