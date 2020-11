QUINCY, IL - One person was ticked for DUI following a rollover crash in Quincy Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Kochs Lane.

Quincy Police said the driver was speeding and clipped the other car while trying to pass it.

Both vehicles ended up rolling over.

Officers said one person was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver was arrested at the scene for a DUI.